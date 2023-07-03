Karnataka Govt Promises SIT Probe Into 'BJP Scams'

The newly-elected Congress government has rolled out the plan to probe 'scams' that allegedly took place during the BJP regime in Karnataka. With four alleged scams under scrutiny, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior-rank police officials are likely to be formed to take over the probe.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, in consultation with officials and legal experts, has almost finalised the nature of the probe and the rules and regulations for the investigation team. The structure of SIT will undergo modification to ensure that the investigation doesn't last long.

Four cases under scrutiny

The four alleged cases into which the Congress government is expected to launch an SIT probe include the Bitcoin scam, 40 per cent commission charges, purchase of medical supply during the COVID-19 pandemic, and de-notification of land in Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

While commenting on the details of the probe, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We will order an investigation into the scams by the BJP. Firstly they had built 4 medical colleges and it has come to our notice that there were many irregularities. We will order a probe into the 40 per cent commission scam and the Bitcoin saga. At the time of COVID-19, there were many irregularities found during the procurement and purchase of medical equipment. We will also look into scams in the irrigation department."

In the first four scams that are under scrutiny, SIT headed by senior police officers of the rank of ADGP will be formed, an official said. He further added that the government has decided to appoint ADGPs Soumendu Mukherjee and Pranab Mohanty to head the investigation in the two cases- Bitcoin and the 40 per cent scam, respectively. "In the remaining two cases, efficient and honest officers are being sought," said the official.

New changes to SIT functioning

The SITs have separate provisions in the revenue department, home department and law department. Therefore, new provisions will be imposed to clear the directives for the SIT officials, sources claimed.

5 major changes in SIT:

SIT to receive all the underlined power of a police station. The head of the investigation team will be the station house officer. On receiving a complaint, an FIR will be registered immediately. If there are documents accompanying the complaint, it should be immediately submitted to the special court. Even if there are no records, the complaint should be taken seriously and records should be collected.

Special Court to be set up

While the order to form an SIT is expected to come shortly, the government has planned to set up a special court. Sources in the Congress government have claimed that two special courts will be formed, as decided by CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Patil.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former minister BC Nagesh spoke to Republic and said, "These investigations will not deter us from carrying out our fight against the government in connection with the delay in implementation of guarantees or over repealing of laws. The government wants to scare us but they will not be successful. We are ready to cooperate as we have nothing to fear."

Details of 'four scams'