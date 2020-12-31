Karnataka Govt Seeks Preliminary Report On Dharmegowda Death After LS Speaker's Direction

In the wake of the Karnataka Council deputy chairman SL Dharmegowda's mysterious suicide, state Home Minister Basavaraja Bommaih has informed that the state government has sought a preliminary report on the death of Dharmegowda. This development comes after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called for a high-level investigation into the death of the Karnataka legislative council deputy chairman.

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network, the home minister said, We are getting a preliminary report of the post mortem and death note and circumstantial evidence. Based on the honourable speaker's opinion we will go forward."

The body of Dharmegowda that was recovered from a railway track in Chikmagaluru on Tuesday has been taken for autopsy.

The senior JDS leader was found dead on a railway track at Gunasagar village of Kadur in Chikkamagaluru and a death note was recovered by the police. Thereafter, both the Railway police and the Karnataka police launched an inquiry into the sudden death of the politician.

The sequence leading to his death

According to sources, Dharmegowda had left his home in Shakarayapatna in an old personal Santro Car on Monday evening and came to Gunasagar at around 6 pm. He spoke to a few people and gathered information about train timings as well. He then asked the driver and his official gunman to wait back in the car and told them he is going to get water. When Gowda did not return home at night, his family alerted authorities who mounted a search. Based on cell signals, they located his body on the Mankenahalli railway track.

'Upset over Legislative Council ruckus'

The 65-year-old was known to have close links with party supremo HD Deve Gowda and was a close associate of Kumaraswamy. He is the brother of SL. BhojeGowda, also a Legislative Council member. His father S.R. Lakshmaiah was a three-time legislator from Birur constituency.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, MLC Bhojegowda revealed that his brother Dharmegowda was upset over the ruckus which took place in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Expression aggression over Dharmegowda occupying the chair instead of Chairman K Prathapachandra Shetty during the Legislative Council session on December 15, Congress MLCs had forcefully dragged Dharmegowda from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation.

