Karnataka Govt To Clear Dues Of Contractors In 80:20 Ratio

After an appeal by the contractors in the state, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka had issued an order instructing officials to clear dues for projects across departments. Work towards that end has begun to pacify the contractors who were up in arms against the new government over non-payment of dues.

Bills over Rs 20,000 crore pending

The decision came after D Kempanna, President of the Karnataka State Contractors Association, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in June and appealed to the state government to clear pending bills worth over Rs 20,000 crore. This includes dues worth Rs 72,935.74 crore for the Water Resources Department, Rs 12,585 crore for the Public Works Department, Rs 7,503 crore for the Minor Irrigation Department.

With the Congress government allegedly facing challenges in raising large-scale funds for its guarantee schemes, the pending bills for the contractors seemed to be piling up. Now that the government has secured the revenue to deposit the first installment of funds to the beneficiaries of the Grihalakshmi scheme, the government has turned its attention towards the disgruntled contractors.

The current government had refused to clear the dues to the contractors who carried out the work during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over investigation into allegations made during the tenure of the BJP government.

The contractors had publicly expressed their displeasure over dues being withheld. The government then invited the contractors for talks. In the first 100 days of the new government, the contractors who carried out the work during the last phase of the previous government had alleged that government officials were demanding commission to release the dues and eventually withdrew their statement under apparent pressure.

The Congress government, however, noted that extensive work was undertaken during the last term of the previous government. Moreover, the bills kept piling up due to increase in arrears year after year.

Sources in the know said that two solutions have been found for the release of contractors' money. "In cases where AOC has been released, 75 per cent of the funds will be released now and the remaining 25 per cent will be released later. Some 80 per cent of the funds will be released on the basis of seniority and 20 per cent under the discretionary quota of ministers," the sources said.

An investigation is underway against the contractors in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. It was alleged that in hundreds of cases, funds were released without any work done.

Elaborating on the funds to be release, Kempanna told Republic, "It has been learnt that the release of funds has started from Thursday (August 31), and I welcome the government's decision. How much money has been paid will be revealed soon. It is learnt that 75 per cent of the money is being paid in the first phase."

The government is of the opinion that there were direct or indirect adjustments between contractors and legislators. The government also feared that if the contractors come together and rebel against the government, there could be chaos and confusion.

Sources further said that a minister in the current government has given an informal instruction to officials to identify and prepare a list of contractors who are either opposed to, associated with or pro-BJP.