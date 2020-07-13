Karnataka Govt To Introduce Bill Banning Cow Slaughter; Opposition Questions Timing

Karnataka government is mulling to introduce a bill banning cow slaughter in the state. The BJP-led Karnataka government had promised to ban cow slaughter in the state in its 2018 Karnataka Assembly election manifesto. This is not a new bill for the BJP government in the state.

Back in 2010, during BJP’s first stint in power, the then BS Yediyurappa-led government had passed the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Protection Bill. The bill, which was sent for President’s approval did not get the nod and subsequently, it was withdrawn after Congress came to power in the state in 2013. The Congress government led by the then chief minister Siddaramaiah reversed the previous government’s decision.

'Ban on cow slaughter after COVID-19 crisis ends'

Addressing the media, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chouhan has now claimed that the extended version of 2010’s Cow Slaughter and Protection Bill will be discussed in the next assembly session.

"It has happened in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. I will personally visit the places, discuss with the CM and announce the ban on cow slaughter once COVID crisis ends - perhaps the coming year or the next. This agenda is definitely there. Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab have seen this. It will be witnessed soon in Karnataka. When I enter the Assembly next, I will commence my discussion on this," Chouhan added.

Opposition questions timing

The opposition hit out at the BJP government and questioned the timing. Talking to media, Congress Legislator Rizwan Arshad said, "I request minister Prabhu Chouhan to save the lives of human beings now. If people are saved, that's when somebody will go to eat or go to the temple to worship or go to the mosque or church. If people are not alive, what will they do? The government neither has priority nor agenda, this government is an insensitive government. They have left people to die on the roads and now they are talking about cow protection bill at a time when people are struggling to save their lives. First, let them save the lives of people."

JDS party too had a similar opinion and the leaders criticised the BJP government. Talking to Republic Media network, JDS Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said, "BJP has failed to understand COVID, while labour problems and economy are in the doldrums. When all these things are happening, they are not able to control any crisis. This is nothing but diversion tactics. Their intention is not to ban, for if they have to ban, them Narendra Modi govt should have to ban the export of beef. The pink revolution came to exist after Modi govt came to power, Yediyurappa is toeing the line of pleasing the majoritarian government."

