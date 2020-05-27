Karnataka Govt To Name Bengaluru Flyover After Veer Savarkar, Opposition Parties Protest

A row sparked in Karnataka after Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy opposed the naming of a new flyover at Yelhanka in Bengaluru after Veer Savarkar. The 400-meter long flyover, which according to sources, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 34 core, is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday, which happens to be Savarkar's birthday.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah termed the move to name the flyover after Savarkar as an insult to freedom fighters from Karnataka's soil and urged Yediyurappa to drop it and instead name it after a freedom fighter from the state.

Another former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the decision was an insult to those who fought for the prosperity of the state and it was not right on the part of the government to do so. He added that the Yelahanka flyover after Veer Savarkar is the 'humiliation' of Karnataka’s freedom fighters.

Bengaluru Mayor accuses opposition over 'blame games'

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar while talking to Republic TV stated that name has been approved by the council, and all the procedures have been followed. He added that it is the duty of the opposition to blame the ruling party.

"Opposition don't have any other issue, their duty is to blame the ruling party. The name has been approved by the council, and all the procedures have been followed. Moreover, the naming of any bridge or road is with the concurrence of the local public ," said M Goutham.

Additionally, defending the move, Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, who is also the political secretary to Chief Minister said, there was nothing wrong in naming the flyover after a freedom fighter who was jailed and suffered punishment at Kala Pani (erstwhile Andaman jail) punishment for the sake of the country. He said legally as per rules Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council has approved it and all formalities have been completed and only after that the naming has been planned. Govt officials said the CM will go ahead in inaugurating the same in spite of the protests by opposition parties.

