Karnataka Govt To Survey Arabic Schools Over Quality Of Education; Oppn Hits Out At BJP

In a big development, the Karnataka government ordered a survey of Arabic schools citing that they are not following the syllabus prescribed by the Education department. Speaking to the media on Friday, state Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh highlighted that this step was taken after receiving complaints that the students studying in Arabic schools are not at par with other students. Expressing concern over the standard of education in such schools, he stressed that they are bound to follow the rules and regulations of the Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh remarked, "We decided to have a survey of Arabic schools and we have come to know that they are not running the schools as per whatever has been prescribed by the Education Department. As you know that children should know some of the languages and science. But which has not been taught properly. So we have asked the Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner to go through it. Whatever the doubts we had, have been proved in some of the schools. There are very schools which are running according to the syllabus prescribed by the Education Department."

"Majority of the schools don't follow whatever has been prescribed by the Department. After getting reports, we will take action. So that those students should also be prepared for competing with other students," he added. On this occasion, he also mentioned that there are around 200 Arabic schools in the state out of which 106 get government aid whereas 80 others are unaided.

Opposition lashes out at BJP

The opposition did not take kindly to this latest move by the Karnataka government. For instance, CPI(M) Politburo member and former MP Subhashini Ali accused BJP of selectively targeting minority-run organizations. She opined, "Questions arise as to whether this is an attempt to reduce their number or shut them down. Even as the minority community has less opportunities to get education". Meanwhile, JDS leader and Muslim cleric Shafiullah Khan questioned the locus standi of BJP in interfering with these institutions.

He contended, "They are imparting education for 1300 years. Do RSS or BJP leaders in the government know more than the experts? This is a laughing matter."