Karnataka HC Says 'merely Forming Splinter Group Is Not Political Party', ECI Status Vital

In a key development, the Karnataka High Court on September 28 held that merely exiting a political party to form a separate party will not form another political outfit. The Karnataka HC added that one should seek recognition or show that they have joined a political party that has attained recognition by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Justice Nagaprasanna passed the order in a petition challenging a decree dated September 6, passed by the Deputy Commissioner disqualifying the petitioners from the membership of the City Municipal Council, Kollega. The other side has contended the unison of petitioners have allegedly acted against the political party and defected its interests by subsequently forming a fragmented group.

'Merely forming splinter group is not political party': Karnataka HC

"The contention of the petitioners is that 7 out of 9 of them have resigned and have formed a separate splinter group within the political party. This contention, I fail to countenance, for the reason that merely coming out from a political party and forming a splinter group will not make them a political party. They should either form a political party and seek recognition or show that they have joined a political party that is recognised by the Election Commission of India. It is only then the petitioner can claim that they are protected under Section 3A of the Act," Justice Nagaprasanna stated.

'Show political party is recognised by Election Commission of India (ECI)'

The petitioners in the case were members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and were directed to compulsorily attend the election to the offices of President and Vice-President of the CMC and to vote in favour of the mandate. However, at the time of the elections, the BSP defectors voted in favour of a rebel BSP national party candidate, Gagamma, who ultimately recorded 17 votes and was declared triumphant. The said action was mentioned filed as a complaint to the office of President from the BSP organisation seeking disqualification of the petitioners.

Subsequently, the government pleader for Deputy Commissioner submitted that it did not call for interference as petitioners had tendered resignation to the party. Therefore, the Karnataka HC held that owing to resignation from the membership of the party, the petitioners are not entitled to protection rights under the Act. Furthermore, the court, while refusing to meddle with the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner, noted that despite the completion of eight months since their resignation, the petitioners could not produce a hint of substantial evidence to claim that the splinter group is a political party.