Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again, this time regarding a rise in electricity prices, via a series of tweets on June 28. The former Karnataka CM said that the BJP is "Kamdhenu" for the business class and "Bloodthirsty" for the poor.

Kumaraswamy took to twitter and said, "BJP means price rise and price rise means BJP. BJP is a "Kamadhenu" for Business Class and bloodthirsty for poor."

The JD(S) leader declared that there should never be a justification for raising electricity costs and that a government that fails to supply reliable, high-quality power to rural areas lacks the moral authority to do so.

Kumaraswamy further went on to add in his series of tweets that "The BJP government's all-time record in raising price rises. The government, which shocked the people by raising the electricity tariff on April 1, is now set to pull the power back on July 1."

HD Kumaraswamy also stated that the people of Karnataka are now aware of the inadequate management of the Department of Energy and that this price rise in power bills will further exploit the people who are already burdened under the rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Rise in electricity prices in Karnataka from July 1

According to reports, with effect from July 1, the electricity prices in Karnataka will witness an increase for the second time this year. Depending on the supplier, a client who uses 100 units per month may have to pay an extra Rs 19 to Rs 31.

The application of electricity-supplying companies (ESCOMs) to recover the money spent on increasing fuel prices in the final two quarters of 2021–22 has been granted by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). Customers of Bescom will pay 31 paisa per unit, followed by those of Hescom (27), Gescom (26), Mescom (21) and CESC (19). The new rate will be in effect through December 31.

Karnataka CM Bommai wants to revitalise ESCOMs

The one-man committee for the revitalisation of the Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state of Karnataka, led by former IAS officer G Gurucharan, has been given a longer term by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In order to improve the operational effectiveness and financial revitalisation of the Electric Supplying Companies, the committee has been formed to make recommendations.

On Monday, June 27, Gurucharan met with CM Bommai and presented a paper outlining the current state of the ESCOMs and suggesting methods to overhaul with medium- and long-term projects to improve their effectiveness and financial condition. The Karnataka CM instructed the staff to create an action plan to put the report into practice.

V Sunil Kumar, the Energy Minister, and Vandita Sharma, the chief secretary and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI