Janata Dal Secular's (JDS) HD Kumaraswamy responding to Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar's appeal to the Vokkaliga community to rally behind him to be the next CM of Karnataka said, "God has its own plans and with the wish of Goddess Chamundeshwari, JDS will come back to power." Kumaraswamy's response comes as DK Shivakumar, during one of the events organised by the Vokkaliga community, solicited support from the Vokkaliga community to elect him as the Chief Minister, saying the community has one more chance after SM Krishna.

The Karnataka Congress chief, making an emotional appeal at a Vokkaliga community event, said, "Your community has one more chance after SM Krishna. I won't tell you who has the chance from the community. It's in your hands to save it and nurture it," said DK Shivakumar.

The appeal also comes amid the stiff competition between opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar fighting it out in the race to become the Congress' CM face as the 2023 Assembly elections approach.

From the Congress, SM Krishna was the last person from the Vokkaliga community to become the CM in Karnataka. With the Assembly elections approaching, Shivakumar appealed to the second largest community after the Lingayats to offer him full backing to lead the state.

'You have helped me reach a stage, but when will we become CM'

Speaking with the media in Mysuru, Shivakumar urged all communities irrespective of caste and creed to back him. "What I have told my community is that, you have helped me reach a stage but when will we become the CM? It is only when Congress comes to power, for which I told them to rally behind me. The point of me becoming the CM or not is something different but if we have to strengthen our side then we must unite. I want all the communities in the state to back me irrespective of caste and creed," ge said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai takes dig at Shivakumar

CM Basavaraj Bommai taunted Shivakumar, saying that he is not being allowed to work as the KPCC president by his own party, "DK Shivakumar is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister for many years. His own party is not allowing DK Shivakumar to work as KPCC President. We are watching every day what's going on inside the Congress party. Former Chief Minister Siddarammiah and DK Shivakumar have become like Nanu Ondu Theera, Neenu Ondu Theera' (Parted their ways). First Congress party should know what's there in their plate," Bommai said.