Karnataka Health Min Blames Cong's Padyatra For Surge In COVID Cases; Slams DK Shivakumar

Shortly after the Congress announced about calling off the Mekedatu Padyatra, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has expressed concerns over rising COVID-19 cases due to the Padyatra carried out by the Congress party. While speaking to the media at Vikasa Soudha on Thursday, K Sudhakar noted that the state government had also tried to convince Congress to stop the padyatra, which has led to a surge in COVID cases.

"The government handled the situation in a very mature manner without the use of force like lathi charge or arrest. Padyatra has indeed led to a surge in cases and Congress is responsible for this. The government did not stop the padyatra by brute force but tried to convince them as this is not the appropriate time during this third wave. The irresponsible statements by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar have hurt the morale of COVID warriors from IAS officers to a frontline worker", he added.

He further said that several thousand innocent people participated in the foot march and it is to be seen how it has spread the COVID infection.

Also speaking on the irrigation issues which triggered the padyatra, the Health Minister said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has a deep understanding and knowledge of the irrigation issues and is well aware of what has to be done for the benefit of the state. Urging the opposition to join hands with the government on interstate water issues, he said that the Congress high command could have discussed it with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister if they were really concerned about the state's interest.

COVID-19 cases doubling in Karnataka during the third wave

Speaking on the surge of COVID cases in Karnataka, the state health minister said that there were 356 cases in the state including 269 from Bengaluru on December 28, unlike 3,605 cases in Bengaluru and 641 in the rest of the state on January 5. On January 11, with more increase, there were 10,800 cases in Bengaluru alone and 3,673 in the rest of the state.

"Between December 28 and January 11, cases have increased by 32.64% in Bengaluru urban district, 32.65% in BBMP, and 36.44% percent in the state", he added. While the doubling time in the first wave was 10 to 12 days, it was 8 days during the second wave, and 2-5 days during the third wave, he said.

Also urging people to get vaccinated, K Sudhakar said that the government has set a target to conduct at least 2 lakh tests every day and will further increase it in the coming days.

Image: PTI