Karnataka Health Min Clarifies Over Data On COVID Deaths, Calls Oppn's Claims 'baseless'

Dr K Sudhakar, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education in Karnataka, said on Saturday, 27th March that the allegations made by the opposition leader Siddaramaiah about COVID-19 death figures are absolutely false. Sudhakar said, "The allegations made by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Twitter regarding statistics about COVID-19 deaths are completely false and baseless."

Sudhakar issues clarification

The Minister briefed that all data on testing, new cases registered, recovered, and deaths are gathered from various districts and then compiled in the daily bulletin published by the Health and Family Welfare Department every day. He asserted, "The state government has no intention to hide any statistics nor is it necessary. It is also not possible to hide or fudge any data."

In clarification, Karnataka Health Minister said, "Siddaramaiah is the leader of the opposition and he is free to get the information from districts and verify the same. He added, "As far as the data of the planning and statistics department is concerned the Chief Registrar of births and deaths has issued a clarification which states, 'These figures of COVID deaths are provisional entries in "eJanMa" software which are subject to reconciliation as per the guidelines issued by Registrar General of India'." READ | COVID-19: 2,523 new cases in Karnataka, 10 deaths

The BJP leader also stated that the verification process is nearing completion and that the final figures will be released after RGI has given its approval. As a result, people in positions of authority should avoid making unverified, unfounded, and baseless claims for political benefit. "This is also an insult to our Corona Warriors who are working tirelessly for the last one year," added Dr Sudhakar.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demands release of white paper

.@BJP4Karnataka govt should immediately release white paper about the #Covid19 infection, deaths, treatment details & compensation paid.



Covid19 can be won through treatment and not through lies.



4/4#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oLqxzL8Vrt — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 27, 2021

Earlier today, Karnataka Assembly Leader Siddaramaiah said that the state government's inefficiency, corruption, and lies are to blame for the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. He tweeted, "@BJP4Karnataka's inefficiency, corruption and lies are the reasons for the rise in #Covid19 cases in Karnataka. People of Karnataka are facing the crisis due to mistakes of the shameless @BJP4Karnataka government. According to @DHFWKA, number of #Covid19 deaths till Dec 2020 is 12,090. According to Planning and Statistical dept, it is 22,320 till Dec 2020. @CMofKarnataka, @mla_sudhakar, Which of the above data is true?" Siddaramaiah also demanded the government to issue a white paper on the COVID-19 outbreak, deaths, and treatment specifics as soon as possible.

(with inputs from ANI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.