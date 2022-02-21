Karnataka Health Min Sudhakar Calls Shivamogga Killing A 'pre-planned Cold-blooded Murder'

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network over Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder in the Shivamogga district. He called it a 'pre-planned cold-blooded murder' and alleged that PFI is one of the suspects. "There is a larger plot, this is not the first time, it has been happening since 2014 in the state," he said.

"There have been strong demands for the banning of PFI. Even I have doubt, PFI could be one of the reasons behind this. Such fundamental organisations with very strong religious sycophancy want to divide the country into religious lines. Such organisations should be banned," he said.

He added, "This incident happened 3-4 days after he made a Facebook post over the Hijab issue. You can't delink the wearing the saffron shawls and murder. I think there is a very strong connection between both."

Karnataka Home min says 'killing suspected in response to anti-hijab protest'

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also revealed that the government is probing the alleged role of the Popular front of India (PFI) in the murder case. "Three people have been arrested. The group has not been identified and details of the group involved are not known as of yet. There is a suspicion of a possible PFI role, and that will be investigated," he said.

"There is enough evidence of PFI being involved in violence and they are collecting all information and probing not only this but other cases of violence in the state as well," he added. The minister also suspected that there could be an alleged link between the ongoing Hijab row and the Shivamogga case.

Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Shivamogga; prohibitory orders clamped

Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, was stabbed to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Sunday night. He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive. The reason behind the murder is not immediately known. Meanwhile, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area.

Following the incident, several Bajrang Dal members gathered outside the hospital against the shocking murder. BJP minister KS Eshwarappa informed that at least three people have been arrested in connection with the case. State's s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier uncovered that about four to five men are suspected to be involved in the killing.