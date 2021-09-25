Karnataka Health Min Sudhakar Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of 'politicising' COVID Deaths

Slamming the Congress for creating a ruckus in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly over the past few days, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar alleged that the party has been using COVID-19 deaths for its political agenda. Addressing the assembly, he said that the Congress party has gone down to a very low level and it is not hesitating to use the unfortunate death of COVID-19 victims to its political advantage.

Further, accusing the Congress party of running a 'hit and run' culture, he lashed out at the party for creating ruckus in the House during the overall proceedings of the monsoon session.

K Sudhakar said, "It is unfortunate that the Congress Party has stooped so low that it does not hesitate to use the unfortunate death of COVID victims to its politcal advantage."

The Congress party alleged that more than 3,00,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 situation and the Karnataka government has failed to control the situation. Speaking on the same, KPCC President DK Shivakumar said that the state government has claimed very few numbers, however, after conducting a door-to-door survey, the results were very high. Furthermore, he also accused the government of not issuing death certificates mentioning the cause of death as COVID.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakaran had earlier informed that the state has recorded nearly 9.5 lakh deaths since January 2020 and only 37,423 people have died due to COVID-19.

The Minister while speaking at the Assembly also informed that the number of beds including ICU, oxygenated and regular beds has increased in the state and the vaccination coverage has also surpassed almost 78% with the first dose and 31% with the second dose.

Congress creates ruckus in Karnataka State Assembly

The monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on its last day saw a huge ruckus created by the opposition party. Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the party will boycott the joint session of the Lok Sabha speaker. This happened a day after KPCC President Shivakumar said that there is no provision for anyone other than the President or the Governor to address the state legislators.

Several Congress leaders and MLAs were seen arrived for the last day of the Assembly session amid the ongoing protests in the state.

Earlier, the opposition leaders displayed their protest by reaching the Assembly on cycle and bullock carts and further asserted that the opposition will continue protesting until the government takes a decision against the rise in fuel prices.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)