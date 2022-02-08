Karnataka Hijab Row: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Claims State Govt 'violating Articles 15, 19 & 21'

Amid the massive ongoing hijab controversy in the state of Karnataka, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the ongoing hijab row. Further slamming the state government, the AIMIM chief stated that it is a violation of Article 15 (prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of religion), Article 19 (freedom of speech), and Article 21 (personal liberty) of the Constitution of India.

'I pray that our sisters fighting for their right are successful': Asaduddin Owaisi

While addressing a public meeting in the Sambhal district of the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi said, "I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. This is a grave violation of the Constitution's Article 15, 19 and 21 is being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka's BJP government."

'High schools and colleges closed for next 3 days': Karnataka CM

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basaraj S Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders amid the violence over hijab row.

The Karnataka CM said, "I appeal to all the students, teachers, and management of schools and colleges, as well as the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate."

Karnataka HC requests students to maintain peace

It is also important to note that the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard four petitions to wear Hijabs across educational institutions in the state and noted that the court will go by what the Constitution says and not get carried away by emotions.

"We will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is greater than the Bhagavad Gita for me," Justice Dixit stated.

Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga and Davangere districts

Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga District and in Harihara town of Davangere district after protests took place there over the Hijab row. Section 144 against unlawful gathering has been imposed till further orders.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality & integrity'

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order against wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row: Major political controversy erupts in Karnataka

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes when in December 2021, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, which did not allow students from wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Defending his order, Gowda had said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."

Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it.

