Karnataka Hijab Row: Ex-J&K Dy CM Slams Al-Qaeda Terrorist For Meddling In India's Matters

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta reacted sharply to a video of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, in which the head of the terrorist organisation is heard exhorting Indian Muslims to react to "oppression". In the 9-minute video message titled "The Noble Woman of India" released by Ayman al-Zawahiri on Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday, the terrorist lauded Muskan Khan, a Karnataka student who had confronted a group objecting to her wearing a burqa in college.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kavinder Gupta, while speaking to Republic TV, said, "It is our internal matter, not for global terrorists." He said that terrorists like Ayman al-Zawahri do not want peace to prevail in India. The former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM added that terrorists like him have done a lot of damage globally and are planning to do the same in India.

"Global terrorists like Al Jawahiri don’t want peace in India. They have done a lot of damage globally and planning it here now," Gupta said.

Speaking about al-Zawahiri's video, where the terrorist said that the hijab controversy had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", Gupta asserted, "In India, women are respected but some people do it to cause issues."

Gupta said that the Hijab row is India's internal matter and not for terrorists like Zawahiri, who have done a lot of damage globally. "It is for people to stand against them. India has never tolerated terrorists and it won’t," Gupta asserted.

Al Qaeda terrorist praises Karnataka student for 'challenging mob of Hindu polytheists'

In his video message, al-Zawahiri praised Muskan Khan for having “challenged a mob of Hindu polytheists with defiant slogans of Takbeer". He said, "May Allah reward her for showing a moral lesson to sisters plagued by an inferiority complex via a vis the decadent Western world.”

In the video, the terrorist also recited and dedicated a poem to praise the student. On this occasion, he also lashed out at France, Holland and Switzerland for banning the Hijab and criticised Bangladesh and Pakistan for being allies of the West. It is pertinent to mention that his last video released in November 2021 had created doubt on the date of recording as the Al-Qaeda chief didn't refer to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.