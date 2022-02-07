Karnataka Hijab Row: IUML Gives Adjournment Notice In Lok Sabha; Demands Discussion

As the controversy over the Hijab row continues to explode, IUML MPs in Lok Sabha have given an adjournment notice for a discussion on the matter. IUML's ET Muhammed Basheer, Abdussamad Samadani and K. Navaskani on Monday presented an adjournment notice before the Lower House, demanding a discussion on the Hijab row in Karnataka's Udupi.

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. In January, a few students of the Udupi College were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. As a result, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom along with members of the Islamic Organisation of India.

In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chikkaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

Political parties wade into Karnataka hijab row

Over the last few weeks, the hijab row spread to other parts of Karnataka and escalated into a major controversy with political parties wading in. PFI's student wing Campus Front of India has openly claimed that this is a "larger conspiracy" against Muslim women.

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima and her supporters held a protest against the government, at Kalaburgi on Saturday. Lamenting that girls' education was being stalled two months prior to exams, she said that at least Hijabs matching the uniforms should be allowed. On the other hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has backed the protesting students remarking that 'Ma Saraswati doesn't differentiate' between students.

By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.



Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2022

Explaining his government's stance, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that children should neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls since they don't attend schools to practice their religion, but study as children of 'Bharat Mata'. The state government has set up an expert committee for resolving the issue and has asked all the girls to follow the uniform rules until the committee recommendation arrives. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions filed by the Udupi girl students on February 8.

Image: ANI, PTI