Karnataka Hijab Row: Kumaraswamy Slams BJP; 'Creating Trouble For Girls, Their Education'

A day after the Karnataka government issued an order imposing a ban on wearing the hijab, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government, stating that it will create more problems for girls in getting education and that by bringing up this topic, the BJP is planning to gain its vote bank.

While speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy said, "From a few days, there are some small organisations involved in politics and are trying to create more trouble to girl students in the Muslim community. On one hand, the BJP is talking about a policy of educating girls, called 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' and now BJP's concept has changed to 'Beti Hatao' (Keep away the girl child), instead of 'Beti Padhao'."

"No need to give permission to some schools in coastal to start a new trend, in some colleges few girls started wearing a scarf (hijab) from few days and issue started. Let them follow the same tradition which has before. They have to follow the status quo. No need to bring a new rule," he added.

K'taka Govt Issues Order Banning Clothes That Disturb 'Equality & Integrity'

Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, the CM Bommai-led state government on Saturday issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. Notably, the Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning the hijab restriction imposed in classrooms.

The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice." "In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row explodes

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of the hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes. Earlier in December 2021, Udipi's Kundapur PU college principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda had stated, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."

Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it. While Congress leaders backed the wearing of the hijab, the BJP said it will not allow the 'Talibanisation' of educational institutions.

Image: ANI, PTI