Karnataka Hijab Row: Lalu Prasad Yadav Warns Of Civil War, Argues 'PM Modi To Be Blamed'

With Karnataka's hijab row resounding in all corners, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav warned that India was heading towards a civil war. Yadav claimed that if a civil war took place in the country, Prime Minister Narendra would be the one responsible. The RJD supremo also compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government with that of the Britishers and said, "It feels like after 70 years, we are once again enslaved."

"There is so much to discuss about- like employment, inflation- but these topics never come up," the veteran leader said, adding that the BJP was busy playing the politics of divide and rule.

"They are just busy discussing topics related to Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi. They have got the feeling that by doing this they will get Hindu votes," he added.

Karnataka hijab controversy resounding

A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The row began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. The protests, seen in and around Udupi till now, on February 8, flared to more towns including Shivamogga, where a group of boys wearing saffron scarves cheered, chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and danced as one of them climbed a flagstaff and put up a saffron flag.

In two towns, Harihara and Davengere, large gatherings were banned after hijab-wearing protesters and those wearing saffron shawls threw stones at each other. The police used teargas and batons to break them up. Also, Section 144 is imposed in the districts.

In the light of the flare-up across districts in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders.

High Court refers matter to a larger bench

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court resumed hearing the petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state on February 9. In the hearing, after listening to both sides, the bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench.

"Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter. Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of the larger bench that may be constituted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here," he noted.