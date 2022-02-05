Karnataka Hijab Row: MoS PMO Issues Response Over Ongoing Controversy

With the Karnataka hijab row flaring up, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that if people were not happy with the 'progress, religion mix-up' then it 'cannot be for good'. As per sources, MoS PMO opined on the hijab row and said, "under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new Education Policy has come up, which will help change the scenario, and give it a jump".

A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The row began when in December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda, issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."

In line with the order, while the college authorities stated that they could not enter premises, students cited the college rulebook which allowed students to wear head-scarves if the colour matches that of uniform.

Amid the furore, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week. The state government has stated that uniforms prescribed by the SCDMs before the academic year and worn by the students until now, should be continued.

The Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning the hijab restriction in classrooms.

Karnataka Hijab row: BJP vs Congress

Meanwhile, a political war of words between the ruling BJP and Congress has erupted over the row. On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to his official Twitter handle and said that by letting students' Hijab come in the way of their education, "we were robbing the future" of the daughters of India. He added, "Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all, she does not differentiate."

On this, the Karnataka unit of the BJP responded saying, "By communalising education, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has once again proved that he is dangerous to the future of India. If Hijab is very much essential to get educated, why doesn't Rahul Gandhi make it mandatory in States ruled by CONgress? (sic)"