Karnataka Hijab Row: Siddaramaiah Claims 'BJP Govt Conspiring Against Muslim Girls'

As Karnataka High Court continues hearing the simmering Hijab row, the opposition Congress has stepped up their attack to baffle the state government on the contentious issue. Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former CM, Siddaramaiah, on Sunday, February 20, attacked the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state administration and termed their order on uniform code, "a conspiracy to obstruct Muslim girls from getting an education."

While denouncing the government’s action to handle the sensitive issue, the Congress leader claimed that Karnataka could have solved the problem by allowing Muslim students to wear hijabs. Supporting his argument, Siddaramaiah cited that Sikh students are permitted to wear turbans and alleged that the current row is a deliberate and intentional issue stirred by the BJP, as girls were wearing hijabs for a long time and had been permitted to do so.

'BJP conspiring against Muslim girls': Siddaramaiah

“The (Karnataka) government could have solved this (hijab row) problem. If students can wear a turban, why can't students wear a hijab? Girls have been wearing it for a long time, there was no breach of peace then. Govt asking people to maintain peace is just drama.”

Extending his attack, Siddaramaiah said, “The code of uniform should have been prescribed at beginning of the session. Doing that in the month of January-February was deliberate and intentional. The conspiracy of the BJP is to prevent Muslim girls from getting an education.”

Previously as well, the Congress leader had pinned the blame on the state government for allowing the distress to escalate in the state and had urged CM Basavaraj Bommai's government to 'not ban hijab.'

Principal Secretary of Minorities Dept has said in the circular that interim court order is applicable to all residential schools & Maulana Azad schools under Minorities department.#HijabCircular — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 18, 2022

'Hijab not essential in Islam': State Govt counters allegations of breach of Article 25

Earlier, the Karnataka government contended before the Karnataka HC on Friday, February 18, that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom. The High Court will be taking up the hearing of the matter on Monday, February 21.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court had ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. Despite the order, several students went to schools/colleges wearing hijabs. Strict actions were taken against the rebel students as the school authorities suspended them. Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had issued an order against wearing clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order.

