In view of escalating tensions in the Karnataka hijab row, on Thursday Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated that law and order should be maintained in the state while students must adhere to code prescribed by school authorities. He further said that those who are instigating the agitated groups and triggering violence should be identified and held accountable. The statement holds relevance as various groups of students allegedly from the right-wing have been staging protests against the practice of female students donning hijab (head gears) at schools that prescribe a dress code for all.

The demonstrators hold that educational institution is not the appropriate place to showcase or practice elements of one's religion while they are disallowed from sporting saffron shawls, as they are during the ongoing protests. The inception of these protests was recorded in Karnataka's Udupi wherein a group of six girl students were restricted to entering the classes in Government Girls PU College on February 4.

"Who are these people instigating students?": Pralhad Joshi on Karnataka hijab row

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "All students must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools or administration. Law and order must be maintained in the state. We need to see who are these people instigating the students."

On February 5, State Education Minister BC Nagesh raised questions as to why only a section of students is not listening to authorities. He mentioned that the row is politically driven and the group of students are showcasing protests over directions of other parties like SDPI ahead of Karnataka elections in 2023, as per sources.

BJP government 'not in favour of hijab or kesari in schools': Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on February 9, upon being asked about the situation in the state, said 'it is under control".

Advocating for a uniform civil code at educational institutions and no practice of religion at colleges and schools, Ashoka had said that the government is 'not in favour of hijab or kesari' but the rule of law. "We are not for hijab or kesari (saffron shawls), we are not for anybody. Only dress codes can be allowed in the classrooms. On the street, they can wear whatever they want but at schools, a dress code is necessary," he said.

Also, the matter at hand has reached the High Court after a petition was filed by a group of Muslim girl students. After being referred to a larger bench, the 3-judge bench will be led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, who had already presided on the issue before the Court, and Justice J M Khazi. The next hearing has been scheduled for 2.30 PM on February 10.