Amid growing controversy over the wearing of Hijab in educational institutes, Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on Saturday questioned the Karnataka government's silence on the issue. Ahmed said he was hurt to see students being stopped at the gate for wearing hijab, which has been part of Muslim women's attire for several decades.

"Hijab has been a part of Islamic attire since British rule. Even after independence, people were free to wear hijab if they wanted to. The controversy over the wearing of hijab started last year at the government college in Udupi. I want to know why the government is silent on the matter. They should have taken a decision on it," the Congress leader told Republic.

"Yesterday, I was hurt to see girls being stopped from entering the college as they were wearing hijab. The principal too did not allow them inside the campus," he added.

Zameer Ahmed accused the BJP of instigating students to wear saffron shawls, to make it an issue. "The other day, girls were wearing saffron shawls to school. They were forced to wear the shawls by the BJP," he alleged.

Hijab row in Karnataka

In the wake of the 'hijab' (headscarf) row, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week. With the issue snowballing into a major controversy spreading to other educational institutions, and the matter coming up before the High Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and top government officials, regarding the government's stand.

The Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college. There is an ongoing row over wearing hijab by some students at a government pre-university college at Udupi.

In another incident, Muslim girl students of the Kundapur PU college, who reached the institution wearing the hijab, were stopped at the gate by the principal. While the college authorities stated that they could not enter premises, students cited the college rulebook which allowed students to wear head-scarves if the colour matches that of uniform.

Escalating the matter further, a number of Hindu students, mostly boys, came to college wearing saffron shawls, as a counter to the Muslim girls wearing hijabs. Meanwhile, 'I love Hijab' Protests have sprung across Karnataka in solidarity with the Muslim students.

(With inputs from agency)