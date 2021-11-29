Karnataka HM Alleges Bitcoin Scam Accused Sriki Has Links With Congress Leaders

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday alleged that the Congress party had links with bitcoin scam accused Sriki, stating that he was seen with several Congress leaders and MLAs before his arrest. Addressing the Member of Legislative Council election campaign meeting at Gandhi Maidan, the state HM remarked that despite its leaders having links with Sriki, Congress leaders were in turn, trying to point fingers at the BJP.

“Congress leaders were just accusing us of bitcoin without proof. The Congress leaders have nothing important to accuse the BJP. Thus, in the case of bitcoin, the party is blaming us,” the state Home Minister said.

His remark came in response to former CM and veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah's recent charge where he claimed that an 'important BJP leader' had received Bitcoin as quid pro quo for mediating the release of Hemant Muddappa in the case. Demanding a judicial inquiry by the Supreme Court he stated, "BJP Karnataka is trying to hide their corruption by bringing the name of my deceased son."

Firing back at Siddaramaiah's allegations, Jnanendra revealed that Sriki was in fact seen with the son of a Congress leader during an assault incident in Bengaluru, and with the son of another former Congress MLA in Goa when he was nabbed in a drugs case. “Sriki was seen with the son of a Congress leader in an assault incident on UB City in Bengaluru when the Congress was in power. He was then caught in a drug case with a son of a former Congress MLA in Goa. When he was interrogated by the police, he was found to be involved in drug trafficking,” he added.

What is the Karnataka Bitcoin Scam?

The case dates back to 2020 when Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki (26) was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police under the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act in a drug-related case. He was accused of procuring drugs using cryptocurrencies and peddling them to clients across the state. Sriki has confessed to the police that he was involved in the alleged hacking of crypto exchange websites. His arrest has also unravelled a series of related cases including the hacking of the Karnataka government's e-Procurement site a year ago. During the further probe, 9 other accused were secured and arrested.

