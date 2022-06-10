Karnataka HM Plays Down BJP MLA Daughter's 'VIP Display' To Cops; 'Case Of Rash Driving'

A day after another incident of 'VIP display' was reported from Karnataka's Bengaluru after a BJP MLA's daughter was accused of misbehaving with police personnel who fined her for overspeeding, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has responded and termed it an incident of "rash driving".

Karnataka | This was a case of rash driving, she (MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter) was stopped by police. Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went: State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra pic.twitter.com/cBpGpHBhwj — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Speaking to ANI on Friday, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter was stopped by the police as it was a case of rash driving. "However, her friend was driving the car. They paid a fine and went away", he further added.

Notably, the incident came to light after a video surfaced showing the BJP leader's daughter entering into a heated argument with police officials in Bengaluru after her car was stopped for rash driving. During this while, the MLA's daughter not only lashed out at on-duty police officers but also the media personnel covering the incident.

In the video, she can be seen taking her father's name and saying,

"For your information, it's an MLA car, Will you book me now? Will you book me for overtaking a vehicle? Are we not allowed to overtake a police vehicle? Even if it is a police vehicle, do you know whose vehicle is this? Do you know my Father? It is MLA Aravind Limbavali's car. How dare you stop my vehicle?"

Oppositions slam ruling government in Karnataka for MLA daughter's 'VIP display'

While the opposition Congress took the chance to hit out at the ruling BJP government for "starting an anarchy", in a similar reaction from JD(S), party spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said,

"Firstly, it is not the question of Aravind Limbavali. It is happening all over India. The power has gone into children's minds. They haven't given the proper understanding that their father and mother are servants of people. This is shameful. Your father might be an MLA but you learn about law. You cannot show your father's identity card and make remarks like this."

On the other hand, Karnataka MLA and former minister Aravind Limbavali came out in defense of his daughter and said that "a friend was hurt which is why they were in a rush".

Image: ANI/RepublicWorld