With the barbaric murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Karnataka in focus, Home Minister of the state, Araga Jnanendra made massive claims in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Wednesday. Speaking to our channel's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Jnanendra cast his apprehensions about Praveen Nettaru's killers coming from Kerala and escaping back to the state after committing the crime. Teams have been deployed at the state border, Jnanendra said.

Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop near the Bellaray area was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries.

"There have been many cases in this part of Karnataka, coastal Karnataka, bordering Kerala...The killers in many such cases have committed crimes and crossed over to Kerala," the Karnataka Home Minister said.

'Role of SDPI & PFI being looked at'

When asked about political links in the case, Jnanendra said, "The role of the Popular Front of India, and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India was being looked at."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, a representative of Karnataka's Dharwad had said that initial reports have indicated SDPI & PFI's role. They are being encouraged in Kerala," Joshi had said, adding, "In Karnataka, Congress encouraged them, but our government here will take action and book the culprits."

Bereaved family demands justice

Family members of Nettaru spoke to Republic TV earlier. While Nettaru's mother seemed inconsolable, his father expressed his grief. "Praveen had three sisters and a wife who were not working as of now. The entire family is in debt. He was the only bread earner for them. The accused should be arrested and get a death sentence," his father said. Nettaru's mother said that he had "no issues with anyone".