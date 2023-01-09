Karnataka Home Min Denies Kumaraswamy's Charge Of Link To Alleged Trafficker Santro Ravi

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday denied the allegations against him by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy that he is linked to Santro Ravi, an alleged chief of human trafficking racket.

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Jnanendra said, "HD Kumaraswamy, who was the Chief Minister of the state, was lying when he said Santro Ravi counted the money at my residence. The extent of his desperation, which led him to make such allegations, is shocking."

"As the Home Minister, I am visited daily by hundreds of people, including those belonging to the margins of society. It isn't possible to do a background check on every visitor," Jnanendra further added.

The Home Minister also dared Kumaraswamy to prove all the allegations that he had raised over him. He said, "I don't know why he is after me. I don't know how this will benefit him. I dare Kumaraswamy to prove his allegations against me."

Jnanendra also mentioned that he had instructed police to probe and look out for the background of the alleged human trafficking racket kingpin. As per reports, Kumaraswamy had earlier alleged that Santro Ravi also counted the money at the Home Minister's premises.

Congress shared images of BJP leaders with Santro Ravi

Also, Congress shared a lot of photos of BJP party leaders and state ministers with Santro Ravi in order to strengthen their accusations that the BJP leaders are in contact with him.

Karnataka Congress shared an image of State Education Minister BC Nagesh with Santro Ravi on its official Twitter handle and said, "All the ministers of BJP are closely related to Santro Ravi in a prostitution racket, transfer racket. Is the Minister of Education B C Nagesh also a beneficiary of his racket? BJP government? Is the government controlled by pimps? How many more brokers are there for the Commission government?"

Some audio clips are also circulated in which, Santro Ravi is heard speaking about his closeness with the government and police officers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responds to allegations

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to these allegations and said, "One can't draw such conclusions from an image. What is important is that a case has been registered against him. A girl lodged a complaint against him. I am sure there will be an investigation in all the cases against him."

He also said that the Mysuru police have been asked to investigate and search for the new cases filed against Santro Ravi.

He further added, "Santro Ravi has connections not only with Opposition parties but with political leaders in the last 20 years. Only an investigation will bring out the truth."