Nearly seven months after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was slammed by the Opposition for suggesting that the girl who was gangraped in Mysuru should not have gone to a forest area late at night, the state Home Minister on Thursday was surrounded with yet another controversy as he passed another mysogynistic remark in connection with his last year's offensive statement.

While speaking in the state assembly on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Jnanendra stated, "I don't know what's wrong with what I said. Do any of us send our girls to the forest after 8:30-9 at night? Do we even let them cross the compound walls of our houses?"

What was Jnanendra's shocking statement on the Mysuru gangrape case?

Last year, in response to the tragic Mysuru gangrape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had accused the Congress of gaining 'political mileage' over the incident, accusing the party of 'raping' him. Home Minister Jnanendra had said, "Rape has happened there, but the Congress was trying to rape me, they are trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage. It is an inhuman act."

The State Home Minister also raised several eyebrows by questioned the rape victim's decision to visit the deserted Chamundi Hills area. He had further stated, "Around 7-7:30 pm (on Tuesday) they (the girl and her male friend) had gone there. It is a deserted place, they should not have gone, but we can't stop anyone from going... It is a deserted place and no one usually goes there as no one will be there."

Mysuru Gangrape Case

In August 2021, a college student was gangraped near the Chamundi Hills area of Mysuru in Karnataka. As per reports, the victim had gone to the Chamundi hills along with her male friend at night when they were attacked by some youngsters. A gang of perpetrators allegedly attacked the boy with a stone and gangraped the girl. A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the boy.

