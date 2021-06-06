Karnataka Home Minister Says 'no Chance Of Change In Leadership' Post Yediyurappa's Remark

On Sunday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai said there is no chance of a change in leadership in Karnataka adding that the 18 MLAs who came to the BJP from other parties had proposed BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister. Earlier, CM Yediyurappa stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit.

"Whole Karnataka state was shocked by the statement of Yediyurappa. The Chief Minister worked obediently for the party and the people. Only Yediyurappa has the mandate from 2018 polls. He undertook the Parivartana Yatra. Eighteen MLAs who came to the BJP from other parties had proposed him as the CM," Bommai said.

Bommai stated that the CM speaks only about the COVID situation in the state and development works and has been working day and night.

"People who are making statements against him must understand this. They should understand what is his contribution. He never took rest, worked day and night and held four to five meetings on the double whammy of natural disasters and COVID pandemic," the minister added.

While speaking to ANI, State Revenue Minister R Ashok also said that it is time to put a full stop to all the rumours about the leadership change in Karnataka. BS Yediyurappa is our leader and he will continue to be the chief minister.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he was ready to resign from his post if the party High command wishes so. Yediyurappa said that there were several alternatives to him in BJP, saying he did not wish to criticize any of his peers who were rebelling against him. Yediyurappa has been facing dissent in his ranks since the cabinet expansion in January.

"I don't want to comment on anything. But until the Delhi command believes in my abilities, I will continue as CM. On the day when they ask me to resign, I will resign on that day and will start working for the development of the state," said Yediyurappa.

When asked about rebellion in BJP ranks against him, he said, "I don't want to criticize anybody. I won't accept there are no alternative leaders in the party. Until the party trusts me, I will continue to be in power."

