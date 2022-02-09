Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Wednesday spoke exclusively to Republic TV alleging that the BJP was engaging in 'communal politics' in the state. The Congress leader claimed that since the people of the state had rejected the party leadership, the BJP was attempting to rake up communal issues to spoil the environment of Karnataka.

"Congress does not want to get involved in this. We want peace and we are worried about the future of the students. Today, they are trying to spoil the entire environment of Karnataka. This is not us, but BJP who knows they are losing., They are unable to solve problems, unemployment, highest corruption is going on and people are on their way to rejecting them. So now they want to bring up a communal issue. We appeal for peace and protect the interest of our children," DK Shivakumar told Republic.

'We have to put image of Karnataka first': Shivakumar

Maintaining an evasive stance on whether he supports Hijabs or the dress code in schools, the Congress leader stated that political parties should keep out of this debate. Shivakumar stated, "There are uniform rules in every institution. When their parents want to admit their child, he will know the curriculum and dress code. They know what is allowed and not allowed. So I don't think political parties should get involved in this. Myself being a party president and citizen, let us protect the Constitution, our children, and image of this country."

The leader also weighed in on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'bikini' argument saying, "Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi has commented on what a woman can wear, I fully agree. She has said as a woman, not in a classroom. We respect the law and the Constitution of this country."

"I don't want to comment on who has a role (involvement in the protests). We have to put the image of Karnataka first. They (BJP) have failed, but now let us all work together to save the image," he concluded.

Hijab row intensifies

As the hijab controversy continues to linger in Karnataka, student protests have started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state. In the light of the flare-up, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed across several districts of the state and all public gatherings and protests have been banned in Bengaluru for two weeks.