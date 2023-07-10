Karnataka Jain Monk Murder: VHP Blames Congress’ 'anti-Hindu' Policies For Crime

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday, July 9, blamed the “anti-Hindu policies of the Congress-led Karnataka government for the brutal murder of Digambar Jain monk Acharya Shri Kam Kumar Nandi.

The VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal asserted that ever since Congress formed the government in Karnataka, its ministers have been talking about removing the anti-cow slaughter and the anti-conversion laws.

“The brutal murder of Digambar Jain monk Acharya Shri Kam Kumar Nandi in Chikodi, Belagavi, Karnataka on Wednesday has shocked the entire spiritual-Dharmic fraternity and ecosystem of Bharat. Strongly condemning the inhuman incident, the Central Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Shri Milind Parande said today that the abduction of Venerable Jain Acharya, who taught the lesson of non-violence to the world, and then the chopping of his holy body by Jihadis seems somehow to be the result of the anti-Hindu policies of the Congress-led government in the state. The Jain monk had been serving the local society by staying at Anand Parvat for the last 15 years,” Bansal said.

According to the police, the Jain Monk was brutally murdered and his corpse was cut into pieces in Belgavi, Karnataka.

“Ever since the ministers of the new state government have been talking about removing the anti-cow slaughter and the anti-conversion laws, the audacity of the Dharma-Drohi and anti-national forces has increased. By curbing these criminals that are spikes in society, the murderers and their accomplices should be hanged to death without delay,” he added.

VHP Secretary General pays tribute to the monk

The VHP Secretary General, while paying his tributes to the Ven. Jain Muni also said that due to the “anti-Hindu” policies of the government, neither the Sadhus nor the Bharatiya society are safe in the state today.

“If anyone is enjoying the liberty of roaming free and the licentiousness of being free radicals and lawbreakers, then it is the Islamic Jihadis and extremists,” Bansal averred.

'Jain monk murdered over money matter,' says Belagavi police

According to Belagavi police, the Jain monk was allegedly murdered over a money matter. Yesterday, police arrested two accused and one of the accused is said to be a devotee of the jain guru.

Meanwhile, Congress rejected VHP’s claim and said that this is an attempt by the latter organisation to target the government.

"Arrests have been made. The investigation is on. To make such comments so early is irresponsible. VHP’s intentions are maligned. They are targeting the state government. It has come to the fore that it was a money matter. To make such comments is nothing but motivated politics,” a Congress national spokesperson told Republic TV.