Karnataka: Kumaraswamy Blames Congress For BJP Coming To Power; Has "message" For Voters

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday has claimed that BJP came to power in Karnataka due to Congress. In his message to Muslims, Kumaraswamy asserted that they should 'realise' that Congress was responsible for BJP's victory. In addition, hitting out at Congress, the former Chief Minister has gone on to claim that the grand old party will never come to power again.

"If the BJP is in power in Karnataka at present, it's because of the Congress. My Muslim brethren should understand this. If BJP came to power in the state, it is not because of JD(S)," Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command, said, "Congress does not have strength to come to power independently. Our Muslim brethren in the state should understand this fact, or else you will continue to receive blows throughout," he added

Kumaraswamy has also asserted that the future belongs to regional parties as national parties have faced 'decline' in the recent assembly elections in five states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The former Chief Minister was speaking at the party office JP Bhavan at an event that was organised to welcome political workers led by a local leader Kadar Sheikh from Hana gal in north Karnataka into his party fold. The JDS leader has also claimed that in the 2013 assembly elections, Congress bagged the majority because the BJP split into three factions - the main party while the other two were the breakaway groups led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and minister B Sriramulu.

Amid internal rumblings within the Congress in many states including the alleged internal strife in Karnataka, the former Karnataka CM has said that the strife is over who should be the next Chief Minister in the event of the party coming to power. According to Kumaraswamy, Congress has become desperate to come to power.

"There is an internal fight going on in the Congress over who should be the next Chief Minister when the elections are two years away.They are so desperate to come to power that they can''t even wait for two years. They have begun stitching their suits thinking that they have already come to power," Kumaraswamy said.

Welcoming Kadar Sheikh into the party fold, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that Hanagal will become the gateway to victory for JDS in North Karnataka in the 2023 Assembly elections. The JDS second-in-command has asserted that the party intended to expand its reach and become a strong regional party by making its presence felt across the state.

