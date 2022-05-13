Karnataka: Kumaraswamy Slams BJP & Cong Ahead Of Polls; 'Will Form Govt Independently'

Ahead of assembly polls in Karnataka which are scheduled in 2023, former Chief Minister of the state H. D. Kumaraswamy exuded confidence in forming an independent government without the support of Congress and BJP. Lashing out at both the national parties the former Chief Minister added that the people in Karnataka are done with the governance of both the parties and hence will be throwing them out in the state polls next year.

It is important to mention Kumaraswamy lost the CM's chair in the state after his Congress-JD (Secular) collation government couldn't win the floor test in the state's assembly.

Kumaraswamy said, "People are totally dispirited by the way Congress & BJP are behaving and the way BJP govt is running & Congress govt ran. The public wants to throw both these national parties. We'll form the govt independently in the state in 2023."

BJP & Congress want to "finish Off" JD(S)

Earlier speaking to the media, HD Kumaraswamy alleged that both the national parties, Congress and BJP have formed an unofficial collation, with a motive to target his JD(S). He said, "Leaders of both Congress and BJP are talking about the old Mysuru region aimed at breaching the JD(S)' bastion by luring some of its leaders into their party, that's their agenda."

Speaking to reporters, he said, both these parties cannot win the trust of the people of the old Mysuru region, just by luring some leaders, and expressing confidence that 'true' JD(S) supporters and workers will not abandon the party. "Both Congress and BJP have fears about the old Mysuru region, both these parties want to concentrate on this region to finish off JD(S). Their main agenda is to finish off JD(S) and are competing for it," he said, adding that Congress even accuses JD(S) of being the 'b-team' of BJP, but people will decide.

JD(S) will be holding a large public rally on the outskirts of the city to kick off its campaign for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state and to celebrate the end of its 'Janata Jaladhare' campaign. The Janata Jaladhare campaign was a statewide effort to raise awareness about water rights and to promote the party's vow to successfully use the state's rivers if elected.

