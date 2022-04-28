Karnataka Leaders Join Language Debate, Slam Ajay Devgn Over Tweet On 'National Language'

Just a day after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn engaged in a language debate with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, senior leaders from Karnataka have now also weighed in to extend support to Kichcha's statements. This came in view of both the actors exchanging views over Hindi being the national language of India.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, he took to Twitter to respond to Devgn's tweet as he said that he is a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman. He wrote, "Hindi was never and will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga."

I am proud to be a Kannadiga!! https://t.co/SmT2gsfkgO — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 27, 2022

On the other hand, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar also extended his support and claimed that he is a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman, further adding that Congress created linguistic states so that no one language dominates another.

As a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman let me remind everyone that Congress created linguistic states so that no one language dominates another.#UnityInDiversity — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 28, 2022

In another reaction from Karnataka, former CM HD Kumaraswamy also waded into the debate, launching a fierce attack on the Bollywood actor. In a series of tweets, he asserted that Sudeep was not wrong in his statements, instead, Ajay Devgn was not only hyper in nature but also showed his ludicrous behaviour through his tweet.

Speaking about the language row, he said, "Just because a large population speaks Hindi, it doesn’t become a National Language. Less than 9 States, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, have Hindi as 2nd, 3rd language, or not even that. This being situation what is the truth in Ajay Devgan’s statement? What do you mean by not to dub?"

Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour. 1/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 28, 2022

Also hitting out at the BJP, the former chief minister noted that Ajay Devgn is speaking like the party's mouthpiece, further adding, "A seed sown by the BJP has become contagious dividing the nation. This is a threat to India’s unity."

Row over Hindi being the national language of India

The debate over the Hindi language erupted after south star Sudeep, while speaking at a film launch event last week, claimed that Hindi is no longer India's national language and thus Bollywood should consider dubbing their movies in other languages as well.

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

However, the remarks did not go well with the Bollywood actor, who took to Twitter and questioned why Kannada films are being dubbed in Hindi if it is not the national language. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

In an immediate response to Devgn's tweet, Sudeep clarified his statements and said that his comments were delivered in a different context. Later, the Bollywood actor, putting the argument to rest, stated that it was a misunderstanding due to inaccurate translation of views.

