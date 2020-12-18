Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Issues Showcause Notice To House Secy Over Ruckus

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty issued a showcause notice to the House Secretary over the ruckus witnessed on December 15. After the state Legislative Council was reconvened on Tuesday, Congress MLCs cried foul over JD(S)'s SL Dharmegowda occupying the Chair instead of Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty. Moreover, they forcefully dragged the Deputy Chairman from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation.

Accusing BJP legislators of restricting his entry to the Council, Shetty contended that the happenings of December 15 had brought "disrespect" to the House. In the showcause notice, he alleged that Legislative Council Secretary KR Mahalakshmi had exceeded in an irresponsible manner and exceeded her "jurisdictional limits". To buttress his point, the Congress leader cited video footage which reportedly showed the Secretary aiding Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda. Mahalakshmi has been asked to provide an explanation within 48 hours as to why action shouldn't be initiated against her under the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

Failed bid to move a no-confidence motion

While BJP sought to move a no-confidence motion against Shetty on December 11, the latter declined to allow the motion citing that it required 14-day prior notice and adjourned the House. However, the Council was reconvened as the Yediyurappa-led government wanted to table important legislation such as the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 which has been passed in the Legislative Assembly. Also, the House was expected to take up the no-confidence motion against the Chairman.

Yediyurappa demands Council Chairman's resignation

Speaking to the media after the incident, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa slammed the Congress party for its shameful act. Observing that JD(S) and BJP were on the same page as far as the no-confidence motion against the Chairman is concerned, he made it clear that Congress' K Prathap Chandra Shetty had no moral right to sit in the Chair. Thereafter, he called upon Congress to ask Shetty to immediately tender his resignation. Furthermore, BJP and JD(S) MLCs met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to apprise him of the situation and sought his intervention.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa remarked, "JD(S) supported BJP. They have given an open statement. They have given it in writing. Last time, we said that we have moved the no-confidence motion against the Chairman. So, he has no moral right to sit in the Chair. That's why we requested the Deputy Chairman to come and sit in the Chair. But today everyone knows what has happened. It is a shame on part of the Congress leaders. I would request the Congress leaders to recognize the reality at least now and tell the Chairman to resign immediately."

