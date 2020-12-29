Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda Found Dead Near Chikmagalur

In a shocking incident, the body of Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, a suicide note has been recovered as well.

According to sources, the JDS leader visited Chikkamagaluru on Monday evening at around 4 pm in a Santro Car. He spoke to a few people and gathered information about train timings as well, sources said. SL Dharme Gowda asked the driver to stay back in the car and told him that he is going to get water. After that, he didn't return, sources said. The dead body of the Deputy Chairman of the State Legislative Council will be taken to Shimoga for final rites.

READ | PM Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail, calls it 'a big step towards boosting farmers' income'

READ | Centre calls farmers' unions for talks at 2 pm on Dec 30; outlines 4 specific agenda items

'It is shocking': HD Deve Gowda

"It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state," former PM and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda said.

The JDS leader was in the news earlier this month when he was pulled down from the Chairman's seat by Congress members over a row pertaining to the no-confidence motion initiated against Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty.

READ | Rahul Gandhi tweets out support to farmers from Italy while Centre schedules talks

READ | BJP & JD(S) MLCs meet Guv over Congress' ruckus in Council; firm on removal of Chairman

About SL Dharme Gowda

The 65-year-old was known to have close links with party supremo, H D Deve Gowda. In 2018, he has elected unopposed and his selection for the post came as a surprise as there was speculation that senior JDS member K.T Srikante Gowda would be the party nominee, according to media reports. He is the brother of S.L. Bhoje Gowda, also a Legislative Council member and a close aide of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. His father S.R. Lakshmaiah was a three-time legislator from Birur constituency.