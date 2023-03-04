Karnataka: Lokayukta Seizes More Cash & Jewellery From Absconding BJP MLA's House

The Karnataka Lokayukta, on Friday, March 3 unearthed more cash from the residence of absconding BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, this time from Davanagere. In the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the officers were seen seizing huge stashes of bank notes along with jewellery from the MLA's residence. This comes after ₹6.1 crore was recovered from the residence of Virupakshappa in Bengaluru earlier in the day. The Lokayukta is likely to unearth more properties, cash, jewels and other documents related to the father-son duo.

BJP MLA to file for anticipatory bail

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police and the Lokayukta have formed teams to nab Virupakshappa who is on the run ever since an FIR has been filed against him. He has been named accused number one in the case and his son, accused number two. According to sources, the MLA will file for anticipatory bail on March 4 morning to avoid a potential arrest. Virupakshappa's son, on the other hand, has been arrested after being caught red-handed while receiving a ₹40 lakh bribe. ₹2.2 crore was recovered from his Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) office.

All this began with the raid of the Karnataka Lokayukta's raid on the BWSSB office where the officers apprehended the MLAs son and three others in the act. It is being alleged that the bribes were being paid in return for gaining tenders for government projects. Prashanth, the son of Virupakshappa serves as a chief accountant in the BWSSB and he allegedly received the bribes on behalf of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) where the latter is the Chairman.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is being asked to resign by the Congress party, has called this the government's war on corruption and assured of a detailed probe into the matter. Notably, the Lokayukta has formed three teams, one under a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and two under Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). The teams are on a manhunt in Karnataka's Holalkere, Davangere and Bengaluru city to nab the MLA as he was missing from his residence in Sanjaynagar.