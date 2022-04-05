Karnataka Loudspeaker Row: Congress Asks BJP Govt To 'stop Imports From Islamic Nations'

Karnataka, which has undergone back-to-back controversies in the past few months, starting with the Hijab row, which was followed by the recent campaigns to ban Muslim vendors from setting up shops near temple premises, and the ongoing anti-Halal drive, met with a new controversy on Tuesday with a demand for banning loudspeakers in mosques in the state stirring up fresh debate.

It is pertinent to mention here that similar demands regarding banning loudspeakers in mosques were made by leaders in Maharashtra and West Bengal. In Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray recently asked the MVA government to remove all loudspeakers from Mosques, stating that otherwise, the party will chant Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in front of mosques. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly also opposed the use of loudspeakers in mosques, stating they weren't in practice since the inception of the religion.

Congress hits out at BJP for raking up communal issues to gain Hindu vote

Taking note of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state among other recent controversies, Congress MLA from Karnataka's Chittapur, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to gain the Hindu vote bank by raising such issues and dared the Union government to stop importing fuels from Islamic nations.

Congress MLA from Chittapur, Priyank Kharge said, "To prove their Hindutva credentials BJP should stop importing fuels from all Islamic nations."

However, in response to Kharge's remarks, BJP leader Malavika Avinash counter-claimed and stated that it was not BJP, but Congress which is trying to gain the minority votes. Avinash further added that the former Congress administration in the state had adopted many anti-majoritarian decisions, which hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

BJP State spokesperson from Karnataka, Malavika Avinash retaliated to Kharge's statements and said, "We dont want lessons of communal harmony from Priyank Kharge from the Congress Party. They started the Tipu Jayanti, which led to a lot of communal disharmony. BJP, then came to power to prohibit it. Siddaramaiah took many anti-majoritarian decisions unleashed upon the Hindus of Karnataka, which led to communal diharmony in Karnataka. Congress should contiue working on their own waters."

Opposition fighting for minority votes

Retorting against Congress' fresh salvo, actor-turned-politician Malavika Avinash said, "Now that the elections are in the offing in Karnataka, opposition parties like Congress, SDPI, JD (S) are all aiming for the same minority vote, especially the Muslim votes." She further added, "They are trying to appease the minorities of the states by accusing BJP of communalising the issue or creating an atmosphere of social intolerance. There is competition among them that compels them to make such statements," It is pertinent to note that the tenure of the incumbent Karnataka government ends in May 2023.

Maharashtra, West Bengal leaders on loudspeaker row

With the controversy brewing up in Karnataka, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray too had called for banning loudspeakers in Mosques. He also warned the incumbent MVA administration that if a decision is not adopted regarding the same, then MNS will put loudspeakers in front of Mosques and chant Hanuman Chalisa. The MNS chief, who was addressing his party workers on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Saturday, said, "I am not against prayers. You can pray at your home but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning you now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put speakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

Meanwhile BJP Leader and MP from West Bengal, Roopa Ganguly also waded into the loudspeaker controversy and questioned the use of loudspeakers in Mosques. Speaking to ANI, Gangule asserted there was no concept of putting up loudspeakers on Mosques during the inception of the religion. "I don't understand, did we have the concept of a loudspeaker during the inception of religion? What's the point of it? A religion's campaign shouldn't make others insane. This process of playing loudspeakers 5-10 times a day shouldn't continue."