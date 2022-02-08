After the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard four petitions over the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday alleged that the young students who have been protesting across the state have been misled and brainwashed. He also clarified that the order over school uniform was not created by the current state government as it existed since 1985.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, speaking over the ongoing protests across the state, the state Education Minister said, "The situation in Karnataka is currently under control. There were three places where the violence took place and a few more places where the students were seen protesting"

Responding to whether the state government failed to curb the protests, he stated, "This entire issue started with one Udupi college in December. However, it got bigger in February. There was a one-month gap. In the Udupi college, out of 90+ Muslim students, only six girls were adamant on wearing hijab. They are inncocent girls, and we had tried to convince them, but the matter was escalated by others."

'New order as per the 1985 Act of Karnataka education rules': BC Nagesh

When asked why the rules of a circular which existed for many years are in focus now, the state Education Minister argued, "It is as per the 1985 Act of Karnataka education rules, which were not created by us. It was created by the previous governments. It clearly states that all registered education institutes of Karnataka can introduce prescribed uniforms in the schools, to maintain unity and brotherhood among the students."

Amid allegations that the controversy was provoked due to the upcoming 2023 state elections, he clarified by stating, "If it were for the election purpose, it would have been brought in January first week itself. Why was the issue not raised till February? The young minds of the students were being hijacked by a few people. Is religion more important than education? There were even written undertakings in schools stating that the students are going to follow the uniform."

'High schools and colleges closed for next 3 days': Karnataka CM

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basaraj S Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders amid the violence over hijab row.

The Karnataka CM said, "I appeal to all the students, teachers, and management of schools and colleges, as well as the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate."

Karnataka HC requests students to maintain peace

It is also important to note that the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard four petitions to wear Hijabs across educational institutions in the state and noted that the court will go by what the Constitution says and not get carried away by emotions.

"We will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is greater than the Bhagavad Gita for me," Justice Dixit stated.

Section 144 imposed several districts

Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga District and in Harihara town of Davangere district after protests took place there over the Hijab row. Section 144 against unlawful gathering has been imposed till further orders.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality & integrity'

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order against wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row: Major political controversy erupts in Karnataka

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes when in December 2021, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, which did not allow students from wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Defending his order, Gowda had said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."

Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it.