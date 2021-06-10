Karnataka Min Says CM's Chair Is 'perfectly Occupied' Amid Change In Leadership Concerns

Karnataka's Revenue minister R Ashoka on Thursday stated that the chair of the Chief Minister for the state of Karnataka is 'perfectly occupied'. The statement comes after some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders speculated CM Yediyurappa's resignation. R Ashoka said that CM Yediyurappa's leaders and the Chief Minister's seat is occupied.

R Ashoka further said, "The ones who considered themselves in the race of becoming Chief Minister are in a bus which has no fuel. Some are trying to reserve the Chief Minister's seat. They must understand that it's not vacant. They are trying to achieve something which is not possible. "

The Revenue Minister also made it clear that he is not running for the seat and has nothing to opine about the future. He claimed that CM Yediyurappa is doing well as the Chief Minister of the state.

R Ashoka further criticised the Congress and former CM Siddaramaiah for their internal confusion and said, "Instead of instigating about the position of the Chief Minister, it would be better for Siddaramaiah to think about his own party. There is an internal tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar. They are fighting for the post of Chief Minister in the future. Let them clear their tussle first."

R Ashoka backs Yediyurappa

The Revenue Minister spoke in favor of Chief Minister Yediyurappa to clear out the speculation on leadership change in the state. He noted that there is no chance of leadership and CM Yediyurappa will continue to hold the office of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Home Minister of Karnataka, Basavraj Bommai, also asserted that there will be no change in leadership and said, "Whole Karnataka state was shocked by the statement of Yediyurappa. The Chief Minister worked obediently for the party and the people. Only Yediyurappa has the mandate from 2018 polls. He undertook the Parivartana Yatra. Eighteen MLAs who came to the BJP from other parties had proposed him as the CM,"

'Ready to resign if High Command wants': BS Yediyurappa

Citing the speculations of BJP planning to remove Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister earlier stated that if the party high command asks him to resign he will do so. He noted that he does not want to comment on the rumors and speculations created by few legislators.

Yediyurappa said, "High command has given me the opportunity- I am trying to utilize it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on rumors of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign I will resign. I myself am involved in working for the development of the state. "

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- Twitter@RASHOKABJP/PTI