Karnataka Min Sunil Kumar Sparks Row; Avers 'Cong May Pass Law Mandating Hijab For Hindus'

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Karnataka Minister V Sunil Kumar trigger a row by suggesting that Congress might enact a law making the wearing of Hijab compulsory for Hindus it comes to power in the state. At present, he holds the portfolios of Energy and Kannada and Culture in the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. To buttress his claim, Kumar cited the statements made by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah pertaining to Hinduism. He also highlighted that Congress had opposed the passage of the bill to curb religious conversion by force.

Karnataka Minister V Sunil Kumar remarked, "Siddaramaiah says that he does not like people with a tilak, he also admits that he consumes beef. They (Congress) oppose the Anti-conversion Bill. If we look at all of this then if Congress gets the mandate of the people, they may even pass a law that makes Hijab compulsory for Hindus."

Hijab row grips Karnataka

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 5, the Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public law and order in colleges where a uniform is not mandated. Speaking to the media on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made it clear that anyone wearing either a shawl or hijab won't be allowed into college premises. Even as the Karnataka HC is hearing the case, the CM on Tuesday urged the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people to maintain peace and harmony besides ordering the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next 3 days.

A three-judge bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi is scheduled to hear the plea seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms at 2.30 pm today. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Kapil Sibal mentioned a matter before the CJI-led bench seeking the transfer of this plea to the Supreme Court. However, the apex court refused to interfere at this stage.