Karnataka Minister Admits ‘No Govt Here, Only Management' Remark; Offers To Resign

In a massive embarrassment to Karnataka BJP, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy's audio tape has gone viral where he can be heard saying that the BJP-led Karnataka government under CM Basavaraj Bommai is "not functioning but somehow managing in the state".

'No Govt in Karnataka, only Management': JC Madhuswamy

As the row over the viral tape erupted, the BJP leader has now confirmed that he was the one speaking in the audio tape and admitted that the Karnataka government is in 'auto-pilot mode'. After the admission, Madhuswamy also said that if it helps the party and CM Bommai he is ready to tender his resignation.

In the viral audio, BJP leader Madhuswamy was heard talking to a social worker named Bhaskar from Channapatna. The activist told the minister that in VSSN bank, farmers took a 50,000 loan. He claimed that the bank took 1300 as renewal fees and bankers are using the money for themselves and that it is happening across Karnataka.

Madhuswamy, in the viral audio tape, can be heard replying in Kannada. His words can be roughly transalted as, "What can I do, I am aware about all of this. I brought these issues to the notice of Co-operation minister ST Somashekhar, and informed him about interest being collected but he's not doing anything. What can we do? They have made me also pay interest not just farmers. I have paid in many cases. They took it from me as well. There is no government running here, there's only management going on as there are about eight months to go for elections. They're just pushing it. The government is not functioning and is only being managed".

Madhuswamy's remarks have evoked sharp reactions from his own party ministers, with several demanding his resignation. However, CM Bommai defended Madhuswamy and claimed that the remarks made by him were in a “different context”. Bommai added that he will speak to the other ministers, who are upset over the comment.

Minister Madhuswamy clarifies on his statement; says 'was responding to provocation'

The Karnataka Minister, however, clarified that his remarks were a response to 'provocation' and suggested that the tape could have been edited.

"I have spoken with respect. I say respected Somasekhar in the tape. I don't understand what's the big deal with the tape. It's a pretty old tape. It's not a recent conversation. The government is running. I was just repeating what he said. I responded to provocation," Madhuswamy said, adding, "I don't know what he edited. I don't know about any intent."

He also informed that he had spoken to CM Bommai about the matter, who, he claimed, was convinced by his explanation.

"If they want me to resign, I will and I will return home. Will CM ask for resignation? He (Bommai) asked me what happened, why did you speak like this. I explained and he was convinced. If I'm asked to resign, I will and I won't think twice. If it's good for the party, I will go. I don't know why are others asking for resignation," he said.

"It's a crime to record conversations. I spoke to a lawyer, he said there's no need to stretch this issue. I don't know who the caller is. Called himself Bhaskar...he spoke as a farmer. So I spoke," the Karnataka Minister added.