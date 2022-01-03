Last Updated:

Karnataka Minister & Congress MLAs Exchange Blows At Ramanagara Event; CM Bommai Present

An ugly fight broke out at an event in Karnataka on Monday as Congress MLAs exchanged blows with a BJP Minister on the stage, in the presence of CM Bommai.

An ugly fight broke out at an event in Karnataka's Ramanagara on Monday as Congress MLAs exchanged blows with a BJP Minister on stage, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The fight which started off as an argument quickly snowballed into a physical brawl after Congress leader DK Suresh went charging at state Minister Ashwath Narayan who was standing near the dais.

A video from the incident shows ruckus taking over the programme as a heated argument breaks out between Congress and BJP MLAs in the backdrop of loud sloganeering by supporters. Suddenly, KPCC President DK Shivakumar's brother Suresh is seen losing his cool and walking up to confront Narayan. Almost on the verge of a fistfight, the two are quickly pulled aside by fellow leaders and policemen present at the event.

However, within seconds another Congress leader engages in a brawl with Narayan while trying to pull the microphone. The Congress leader walks up to the podium and tries to speak when the Minister quickly snatches the mic back from him. This leads to another round of fight between the leaders on stage. As things heat up again, more cops get on the stage to quell the storm. 

The incident comes no less than an embarrassment for the two parties, given the presence of ministers on stage. 

