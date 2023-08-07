Karnataka Minister Chaluvarayaswamy Says Letter Accusing Him Of Corruption Is Fake

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Monday said that a complaint letter to the Governor against him appears to be fake in which seven assistant agriculture directors of Mandya district have accused him of pressurising the officers and employees to pay Rs six lakh to Rs eight lakh.

The minister said he would try to ascertain the authenticity of the letter and said he has no information about it and has only heard about it.

Chaluvarayaswamy said that he spoke to V S Ashoka, Agriculture Joint Director of Mandya district who said it was a fake letter.

Meanwhile, Ashoka today convened a meeting with the assistant directors of all the Taluks and enquired with them whether they wrote any letter to the Governor.

"They all said in unison that they have not written any letter to the Governor," he told PTI.

The minister said, "It appears to be a fake (complaint) letter. Some people are trying to dig out something about me. I will ask the secretary of our department to investigate it."

The seven assistant agriculture directors allegedly wrote to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against the minister.

Following the letter, the Governor's office referred the matter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary on August 1 to look into the matter and initiate steps.

The Governor's office said in the letter said that the complainants have warned that they along with their family members will end their lives by consuming poison if such corruption is not stopped.