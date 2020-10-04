Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Resigns, Assumes New Role As BJP General Secretary

Karnataka's Culture and Tourism Minister CT Ravi tendered his resignation to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in order to assume his role as the General Secretary of BJP. Following his new appointment, CT Ravi resigned from his post in Karnataka Cabinet in order to follow BJP's principle of 'one person, one post'. He is set to visit New Delhi in the coming days.

BJP's newly appointed office bearers' meeting

BJP president JP Nadda has called for a meeting of all the newly appointed office-bearers at BJP Headquarters in Delhi on October 6 at 11 am. JP Nadda will address all the members at the formal introductory meeting on Tuesday. The BJP president has a 70 member team out of which 37 are new faces along with several others who have very little organisational work experience.

Other than getting to know the members, Nadda will also introduce his new team to the result-oriented working style of the party among other things. The member of the newly constituted team will be guided about their responsibilities and Nadda will also highlight his expectations from the team during the meeting. The work distribution will also be done in upcoming days to ensure that the new team members can assume their roles and start functioning.

BJP reshuffling

In order to maintain a regional balance as well as adequate representation to all prominent States, BJP reorganised the party posts wherein several new faces were introduced and many prominent names were missing. A new team of national office-bearers was announced by BJP president JP Nadda on September 26. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, MP Annapurna Devi, Rekha Verma, Bharatiben Shiyal and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy, as well as Baijayant Panda, were appointed as national vice-presidents of the party.

Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya has been appointed as Yuva Morcha President and MLA Rajkumar Chahar as Kisan Morcha President. Dr K Laxman has been appointed as the National President of BJP's OBC Morcha. Bhupendra Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya, CT Ravi have been appointed as general secretary of the party among others. On the other hand, several prominent people like Ram Madhav, Murlidhar Rao were removed from the post of general secretaries.

(With inputs from ANI)