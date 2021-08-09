Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa Stands By 'hit Back With Double Force' Warning To Opponents

Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose statement about giving a befitting reply to those who dare to touch a BJP worker, triggered controversy, said he is sticking to his statement even today. Earlier on August 8, Sunday, the veteran leader who is holding the post of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Karnataka, said that the BJP workers were instructed to hit back with the same stick if they were thrashed by anyone. Speaking to reporters at Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said once BJP had no strength to fight opponents but now the situation has changed.

"Seniors who had once advised us to stay calm are now directing us to react"

"I am clarifying again, while addressing my party workers yesterday, I explained that once we had no strength to fight against the opponents. For example, Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay was killed in a train by miscreants... We were upset but we were helpless at that time. In Kerala, many RSS activists were lynched. Now, the situation has changed. Our senior leaders tried to pacify us by saying be calm at all costs," he said. He took a dig at the Communist Party of India (CPI) lead regime in Kerala and said earlier the RSS workers were killed if they dared to open a unit of RSS in the state.

"But now, the situation has changed. Today, lakhs of people are with the BJP, and when there is a rally for Hindutva, lakhs gather," added the former Karnataka chief minister. "Now, we have grown. Now, the same leaders, who used to advise us to stay calm, are directing us to face with the same sticks. I quoted my senior leaders yesterday." "I am sticking to my statement. Can we sit silently when our women are being raped?" he asked.

Opposition takes a dig at the provocative statement

Meanwhile, the Congress and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders have demanded the resignation of the minister.

The spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party of India, Afsar Kodipet said that the speaker and chief minister must take concrete action against the minister involved in provocating people. "CM Bommai must drop Eshwarappa from the Cabinet in order to ensure peace and stability in the state. It is worth mentioning that the veteran leader, KS Eshwarappa was the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka from 12 July 2012 to 12 May 2013. On 20 August 2019, he was inducted into Karnataka Cabinet by BS Yediyurappa-led government.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)