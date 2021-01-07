Karnataka Minister Humiliates & Abuses Govt Official Publicly, Opposition Demands Apology

In a blatant show of power, Karnataka Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation J. C. Madhu Swamy was caught on tape abusing and humiliating an assistant engineer publically while he was reviewing the work of the Karnataka Development Program in Tumakuru.

Chairing the meeting, the BJP Minister in the tape threatened to kick out the junior government employee and used unfavourable language against him in front of everyone. Madhu Swamy also went on to ask him if he was 'washing his wife's sarees or doing government work'. About 200 people were attending the meeting via video conference.

It is important to note that J. C. Madhu Swamy had recently drawn the ire of women organizations after he abused a woman in Kolar last year when she came up to him alleging encroachment around the lake he was visiting. Asking her to 'shut her mouth', the Karnataka Minister had hurled abuses at her. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had also condemned the incident.

Read: Karnataka Govt Sounds 'high Alert' Over Bird Flu

Read: Karnataka Guv Promulgates Anti-cattle Slaughter Ordinance; Tough Penalties Come Into Force

JDS slams incident

Meanwhile, the Opposition has come down heavily on J. C. Madhu Swamy's arrogance. JDS Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed while speaking to Republic TV said, "Mr. Madhu Swamy thinks he is larger than life and dreams of becoming a Chief Minister. He is a loose cannon. He is highly educated and articulate but as you rightly said he has pushed farmers, abused women, and has taken things to another level, He is known for it. But this really doesn't suit him, it is sad. You have to publically apologize, they (employees) are not our slaves, they are government servants and a person of your calibre being a law minister, this does not suit you."

Read: COVID-19: 784 New Cases In Karnataka, 6 Deaths

Read: All 118 BJP MLAs Have Expressed Faith In Yediyurappa's Leadership: Karnataka Ministers