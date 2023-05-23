Karnataka Minister Makes Big Claim, Denies Power-sharing Formula Between Siddaramaiah & DK

Congress leader MB Patil, who recently assumed office as a Cabinet Minister in Karnataka, dismissed claims of a power-sharing formula between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Patil stated that if there was such an arrangement, the party's high command would have made an official announcement. He further asserted that Siddaramaiah would continue as the chief minister for the full five-year term.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Patil firmly stated, "Siddaramaiah will be Chief Minister for the next five years. If there were talks of power-sharing, then the high command would have informed us. There's no proposal on power sharing, and KC Venugopal has also not provided any information regarding it."

This statement by Patil contradicts earlier reports suggesting that the Congress party had reached a consensus on a power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. According to those reports, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar, was slated to succeed Siddaramaiah as the CM after a period of 2.5 years. However, the claims made by MB Patil now add a new layer of uncertainty and intrigue to the ongoing discussions surrounding power sharing within the state government.

Siddaramaiah takes oath as CM

Notably, after Congress' landslide victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023, the party's central leadership held several meetings with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in the national capital over the next CM. Finally, the name of Siddaramaiah was churned out for the CM post.

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah took the oath as the Karnataka CM during a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. This marked his second term as the CM of the southern state, making him the 24th Chief Minister in Karnataka's history. It is pertinent to mention that he led a successful five-year term as CM of the Congress government between 2013-18. The former CM, who had grown to become a mass leader, also has the distinction of presenting as many as 13 state budgets as Finance Minister.