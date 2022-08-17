Karnataka Minister Openly Backs Siddaramaiah For CM's Post; Fresh Embarrassment For Bommai

In a fresh embarrassment for the Basavaraj Bommai-led government, Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu openly backed senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for the CM's post. Currently serving as the Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare, Sriramulu lost to Siddaramaiah from Badami by a narrow margin of 1696 votes in the 2018 Assembly election. However, he was elected to the Assembly from Molakalmuru where he trounced his nearest opponent by over 42,000 votes. Speaking at the inauguration of a Kuruba community student hostel in Ballari, he spoke favourably about Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu remarked, "I am not against Siddaramaiah. If an opportunity arises for him to become the CM, I will support it. If you ask him about me becoming the CM, he will support it too. This is a part of politics. Strategies are made accordingly. I have spent years in this hostel. Earlier, this hostel was a barren space with no light. You would have only 10-12 children from the Kuruba community. I remember vividly."

"I am well aware of how my community was affected. No one should be taken for granted and everyone needs to co-exist. Siddaramaiah and I share similar thoughts on the welfare of (the community). At some point, he and I will share some stage in the world of politics. I am happy that I was invited for this programme by Ministers to inaugurate this hostel," he added.

#LIVE | 'Will back Siddaramaiah' says BJP Minister in a fresh embarrassment for Karnataka government. Tune in for latest updates here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/tBXmW4UcNL — Republic (@republic) August 17, 2022

Sriramulu's comments assume significance in the wake of the fact that the Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in the first half of 2023. Earlier, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy's audio tape in which he was heard saying that the state government is "not functioning but somehow managing in the state" went viral. Maintaining that it was an old conversation, he clarified that his remarks were a response to a "provocation". Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also defended him.

Political scenario in Karnataka

While BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, BS Yediyurappa had to resign merely two days after taking oath as the CM owing to his party's inability to muster a majority in the state Assembly. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the CM on May 23, 2018, after JD(S) and Congress stitched a post-poll alliance. However, the government collapsed on July 23, 2019, after 17 MLAs from the ruling coalition resigned from the membership of the Assembly.

On July 26, 2019, Yediyurappa was sworn in as the CM for the 4th time. After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. Amid multiple MLAs demanding his ouster, he stepped down as the CM on July 26, 2021, and was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai. Amid speculation about another leadership change in Karnataka, Yediyurappa rejected this possibility.