Karnataka Minister Slams DK Shivakumar For Threatening Top Cop, Alleges 'fear Of Probe'

Taking on state Congress chief DK Shivakumar for threatening Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday alleged that the former is afraid of an honest probe into the Bengaluru violence. He hinted that this was an attempt to protect the accused in the case. Earlier in the day, Shivakumar called the Bengaluru Police Commissioner as a 'BJP agent'.

He contended that the failure of the police and not Congress was responsible for the Bengaluru violence. Addressing party workers, the Karnataka Congress chief threatened to fight against the police if the probe got derailed under the pressure of Ministers. He urged the police to apprehend the real culprits instead of trying to tarnish the image of the Congress party.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar remarked, "The KPCC president has publicly attacked Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who is conducting an honest investigation into the mischiefs of the violence case and called him a BJP agent. Why is DK Shivakumar so afraid of an honest investigation? This attempt is to protect whom?"

The Bengaluru violence

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen, who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, 415 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. On August 17, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government would assess the damages caused to public and private property and recover the costs from the culprits. The Karnataka High Court shall be approached for the appointment of Claim Commissioner. Furthermore, he noted that stringent action had been initiated against the culprits of the Bengaluru violence including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

(With ANI inputs)