Karnataka Minister Stirs Controversy; Says 'saffron Flag May Replace Tricolour In Future'

Raking up a new controversy, senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister Raj KS Eshwarappa said on Wednesday that 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag of India sometime in the future. He, however, said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag. But it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa said.

Not today but someday in future after 100, 200, or 500 years the saffron flag may become the national flag. People used to laugh over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, are we not building it now. Now Hindutva is being discussed in country: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa pic.twitter.com/zlNhQjXtzQ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Responding to a query by reporters on whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the red fort, he said, "not today, someday in the future."

"Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichar' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now? In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know," said the BJP leader.

Further stating that now tricolour has been constitutionally accepted as the national flag, the Minister said, it should be respected by all, and those who don't respect it will be a traitor.

"...we are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will host it on the Red fort, for now, tricolour is our national flag, there is no doubt about it and we all respect it," the former state BJP chief added.

Shivamogga saffron flag controversy

KS Eshwarappa was responding to state Congress president DK Shivakumar's claims that students hoisted the saffron flag by replacing it with tricolour at the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga, during an anti-hijab protest on Tuesday.

Rejecting the claims a lie, Eshwarappa, who hails from Shivamogga, alleged it as an attempt to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims."DK Shivakumar is a liar, let him prove it. Yes, the saffron flag was hoisted there, but the national flag was not lowered... saffron flag can be hoisted anywhere, but not by lowering the national flag, it has not happened and will never happen. The national flag was not removed, only the flagpole was used," he said.

Shivamogga college authorities and police officials too have clarified that the national flag was not lowered to put up a saffron flag. "The pole was empty, the saffron flag was put up by some, it was later removed by them," they said.